By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced that he will sign two executive orders; one closing all public K-12 schools in the state through the remainder of the year and one issuing a shelter-in-place order through April 13.

Governor Kemp says online learning will continue as schools are closed.

Kemp also added he will sign the shelter-in-place order on Thurday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.