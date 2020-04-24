Gov. Kemp assesses storm damage in Pelham and Adel

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) — After a potent storm system brought damaging winds and possible tornadoes to South Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting Pelham and Adel Friday to assess the damage.

Kemp flew from Atlanta to Pelham in a helicopter to visit the area impacted by Thursday's storms. Following the damage assessment there, Kemp and his team will fly to Adel to see the extent of the storm's aftermath.

He is expected to land in Adel around noon, according to a press release.

Officials accompanying Kemp on this trip include Chief of Staff Tim Fleming, Deputy Chief of Staff Chuck Harper, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Gary Vowell and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent reporters to both locations the governor is visiting.

