Florida temporarily prohibits nursing home visits for people who may have coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday the state has temporarily prohibited visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar elder care facilities for certain people.

DeSantis says this is part of the state's effort to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 coronavirus to the most vulnerable population.

The following people aren't allowed to visit those places:

—Anyone with COVID-19

—Anyone with respiratory symptoms

—Anyone who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19

—Anyone who has traveled internationally recently

—Anyone who has traveled on a cruise ship

—Anyone in a community with a confirmed community spread

—Anyone who lives in a community with a community spread

The governor says these restrictions will be in place until the visitor has been symptom free for 14 days.

DeSantis says 353 people in Florida are currently being monitored for COVID-19 coronavirus. Ten of the positive cases in the state stem from travel on the Nile River.

