Gov. Ron Desantis' teacher pay plan by the numbers

By: News Service of Florida

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public-school teachers. A budget document released last month gives a breakdown of how the money could be spread to school districts across the state.

Here are the estimated amounts for each district:

Leon County: $12,407,389



FSU Leon: $784,852



Gadsden County: $3,855,131



Wakulla County: $2,583,564



Jefferson County: $237,635



Madison County: $1,434,310



Taylor County: $1,369,222



Miami-Dade County: $41,380,556



Broward County: $40,944,158



Hillsborough County: $40,683,711



Orange County: $40,174,303



Palm Beach County: $35,989,280



Duval County: $29,492,554



Pasco County: $28,633,598



Lee County: $21,210,117



Brevard County: $20,173,694



Osceola County: $18,605,546



Polk County: $17,700,345



Volusia County: $17,174,926



Clay County: $14,484,459



Pinellas County: $14,351,540



Escambia County: $14,146,219



St. Lucie County: $13,392,695



Seminole County: $12,241,338



Bay County: $11,572,387



Marion County: $11,115,909



Manatee County: $10,298,170



Lake County: $10,249,159



St. Johns County: $9,948,332



Santa Rosa County: $9,389,214



Okaloosa County: $8,269,153



Alachua County: $7,865,601



Hernando County: $6,258,178



Martin County: $5,337,314



Citrus County: $4,801,579



Highlands County: $3,956,934



Collier County: $3,916,037



Columbia County: $3,874,570



Charlotte County: $3,773,172



Nassau County: $3,347,978



Indian River County: $3,206,481



Sarasota County: $3,072,520



Walton County: $2,994,331



Putnam County: $2,930,680



Jackson County: $2,878,244



Hendry County: $2,342,477



Levy County: $2,200,065



Bradford County: $1,881,134



Baker County: $1,863,645



Flagler County: $1,844,471



Okeechobee County: $1,590,322



Union County: $1,563,510



Holmes County: $1,464,521



Calhoun County: $1,462,368



DeSoto County: $1,261,578



Washington County: $1,159,827



Hardee County: $1,158,087



Suwannee County: $974,144



Florida Virtual School: $951,454



Dixie County: $893,590



Sumter County: $891,806



Franklin County: $833,962



Hamilton County: $811,721



Liberty County: $780,304



Gulf County: $751,613



Glades County: $642,148



FAU St. Lucie: $563,103



Gilchrist County: $477,992



UF Lab School: $452,477



Monroe County: $302,806



FAMU Lab School: $293,116



Lafayette County: $150,096



FSU Broward: $135,099



FAU Palm Beach: $78,165