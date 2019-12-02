Gov. Ron Desantis' teacher pay plan by the numbers

By: News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public-school teachers. A budget document released last month gives a breakdown of how the money could be spread to school districts across the state.
Here are the estimated amounts for each district:
Leon County: $12,407,389
FSU Leon: $784,852
Gadsden County: $3,855,131
Wakulla County: $2,583,564
Jefferson County: $237,635
Madison County: $1,434,310
Taylor County: $1,369,222
Miami-Dade County: $41,380,556
Broward County: $40,944,158
Hillsborough County: $40,683,711
Orange County: $40,174,303
Palm Beach County: $35,989,280
Duval County: $29,492,554
Pasco County: $28,633,598
Lee County: $21,210,117
Brevard County: $20,173,694
Osceola County: $18,605,546
Polk County: $17,700,345
Volusia County: $17,174,926
Clay County: $14,484,459
Pinellas County: $14,351,540
Escambia County: $14,146,219
St. Lucie County: $13,392,695
Seminole County: $12,241,338
Bay County: $11,572,387
Marion County: $11,115,909
Manatee County: $10,298,170
Lake County: $10,249,159
St. Johns County: $9,948,332
Santa Rosa County: $9,389,214
Okaloosa County: $8,269,153
Alachua County: $7,865,601
Hernando County: $6,258,178
Martin County: $5,337,314
Citrus County: $4,801,579
Highlands County: $3,956,934
Collier County: $3,916,037
Columbia County: $3,874,570
Charlotte County: $3,773,172
Nassau County: $3,347,978
Indian River County: $3,206,481
Sarasota County: $3,072,520
Walton County: $2,994,331
Putnam County: $2,930,680
Jackson County: $2,878,244
Hendry County: $2,342,477
Levy County: $2,200,065
Bradford County: $1,881,134
Baker County: $1,863,645
Flagler County: $1,844,471
Okeechobee County: $1,590,322
Union County: $1,563,510
Holmes County: $1,464,521
Calhoun County: $1,462,368
DeSoto County: $1,261,578
Washington County: $1,159,827
Hardee County: $1,158,087
Suwannee County: $974,144
Florida Virtual School: $951,454
Dixie County: $893,590
Sumter County: $891,806
Franklin County: $833,962
Hamilton County: $811,721
Liberty County: $780,304
Gulf County: $751,613
Glades County: $642,148
FAU St. Lucie: $563,103
Gilchrist County: $477,992
UF Lab School: $452,477
Monroe County: $302,806
FAMU Lab School: $293,116
Lafayette County: $150,096
FSU Broward: $135,099
FAU Palm Beach: $78,165
STATE TOTAL: $602,282,686
