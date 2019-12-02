Gov. Ron Desantis' teacher pay plan by the numbers

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 4:15 PM, Dec 02, 2019

By: News Service of Florida
December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to approve a $602 million plan that would set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public-school teachers. A budget document released last month gives a breakdown of how the money could be spread to school districts across the state.

Here are the estimated amounts for each district:

  • Leon County: $12,407,389
  • FSU Leon: $784,852
  • Gadsden County: $3,855,131
  • Wakulla County: $2,583,564
  • Jefferson County: $237,635
  • Madison County: $1,434,310
  • Taylor County: $1,369,222
  • Miami-Dade County: $41,380,556
  • Broward County: $40,944,158
  • Hillsborough County: $40,683,711
  • Orange County: $40,174,303
  • Palm Beach County: $35,989,280
  • Duval County: $29,492,554
  • Pasco County: $28,633,598
  • Lee County: $21,210,117
  • Brevard County: $20,173,694
  • Osceola County: $18,605,546
  • Polk County: $17,700,345
  • Volusia County: $17,174,926
  • Clay County: $14,484,459
  • Pinellas County: $14,351,540
  • Escambia County: $14,146,219
  • St. Lucie County: $13,392,695
  • Seminole County: $12,241,338
  • Bay County: $11,572,387
  • Marion County: $11,115,909
  • Manatee County: $10,298,170
  • Lake County: $10,249,159
  • St. Johns County: $9,948,332
  • Santa Rosa County: $9,389,214
  • Okaloosa County: $8,269,153
  • Alachua County: $7,865,601
  • Hernando County: $6,258,178
  • Martin County: $5,337,314
  • Citrus County: $4,801,579
  • Highlands County: $3,956,934
  • Collier County: $3,916,037
  • Columbia County: $3,874,570
  • Charlotte County: $3,773,172
  • Nassau County: $3,347,978
  • Indian River County: $3,206,481
  • Sarasota County: $3,072,520
  • Walton County: $2,994,331
  • Putnam County: $2,930,680
  • Jackson County: $2,878,244
  • Hendry County: $2,342,477
  • Levy County: $2,200,065
  • Bradford County: $1,881,134
  • Baker County: $1,863,645
  • Flagler County: $1,844,471
  • Okeechobee County: $1,590,322
  • Union County: $1,563,510
  • Holmes County: $1,464,521
  • Calhoun County: $1,462,368
  • DeSoto County: $1,261,578
  • Washington County: $1,159,827
  • Hardee County: $1,158,087
  • Suwannee County: $974,144
  • Florida Virtual School: $951,454
  • Dixie County: $893,590
  • Sumter County: $891,806
  • Franklin County: $833,962
  • Hamilton County: $811,721
  • Liberty County: $780,304
  • Gulf County: $751,613
  • Glades County: $642,148
  • FAU St. Lucie: $563,103
  • Gilchrist County: $477,992
  • UF Lab School: $452,477
  • Monroe County: $302,806
  • FAMU Lab School: $293,116
  • Lafayette County: $150,096
  • FSU Broward: $135,099
  • FAU Palm Beach: $78,165

  • STATE TOTAL: $602,282,686

    Copyright 2019 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

