Government and Burnette's attorneys ask for delay of trial

November 20, 2019

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Attorneys for Tallahassee developer J.T. Burnette and the U.S. Attorneys filed a joint motion to delay Burnette's trial for at least 60 days past the current date.

Burnette was indicted in the same FBI probe that led to fraud charges against former city commissioner Scott Maddox and political consultant Paige Carter-Smith. Maddox and Carter-Smith pleaded guilty on August 6 to those charges. Their sentencing is scheduled for a few weeks after Burnette's trial in 2020.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on January 21, 2020; the motion calls for a status conference the week of December 9.

On October 21, Burnette asked a federal judge to dismiss the bribery charges against him.

Both sides say a new trial date would allow time for the Government to complete its discovery and Burnette's counsel to review the discovery.

