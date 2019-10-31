Government argues Burnette's attorney has a possible conflict of interest

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed a motion calling for a hearing in the J.T. Burnette case, regarding a possible conflict of interest in Burnette's legal representation.

The government states the conflict involves Gregory Kehoe of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, because of the "defense strategy to assert that Florida Bar Executive Director Joshua Doyle (“Doyle”) fabricated an allegation of bribery against Burnette when Doyle was an FBI agent working on the Burnette investigation."

U.S. Attorneys argue that because Greenberg Traurig represents the Florida Bar, there is a possible conflict: "The firm’s representation of one client involves making serious misconduct allegations against one of the highest-ranking officers of another client."

According to the government's motion, Burnette opposes the request for a hearing.

Burnette's argument for a dismissal of the second superseding indictment stems from what the government characterizes as a "mistake" by FBI Agent Josh Doyle. Burnette's attorneys contend that Doyle made the false statement to get "show money" and continue with the investigation.

The incorrect information provided by Doyle involves a statement by Burnette saying he paid $15,000 in bribes per month to Scott Maddox; the government has said that statement will not be introduced at trial.

In the latest filing, the government wants answers to questions including whether informed consent was obtained from affected clients, the scope of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's representation of the Florida Bar Association, and the extent of Kehoe's involvement in the representation of the Florida Bar Association.

The government has requested an internal deadline of November 13 for referral to the judge if Burnette does not file a response earlier.