Government watchdog groups agree with Matlow's request for a review of companies

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Both Common Cause Florida and Integrity Florida agree with City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow's memo to the City Attorney and City Auditor, requesting an audit of companies operating as a result of "favorable rules" under Scott Maddox, as well as an opinion on the possible need to re-bid contracts.

Peter Butzin with Common Cause Florida said the time is ripe not only for the City to adopt new ordinances set forth by the Independent Ethics Board, but also get a fresh start by reviewing the contracts of businesses that may have been connected to former City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

"There's a lot of administrative stuff that would have to go on, it's not going to be easy, but we've got to clean up this mess, and I think what Matlow has suggested is sound," said Butzin.

Both groups also reacted to the guilty pleas of Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith.

"It's a real scar on Tallahassee, but I think we're all looking forward to the end of this," said Butzin.

"To see them admit their guilt in these indictments is just very, very sad for Tallahassee," said Ben Wilcox with Integrity Florida.

Commissioner Matlow sent the memo on Wednesday, saying he wants to restore Tallahassee's image as a fair place to do business.

"We got elected to come in and do things differently in Tallahassee, and that's what we've been trying to do," said Matlow.

The letter requests: "The City Auditor's office do a complete audit to identify companies that have current city contracts or are operating under favorable rules as a result of Scott Maddox's influence or potential engagement in a pay-to-play scheme."

It also asks for: "The City Attorney's office give an opinion on our options to immediately rebid contracts for any company that was involved in, or potentially involved in, this criminal behavior."

"We want people to know Tallahassee is a fair and desirable place to do business and it's time to set a different example moving forward," said Matlow.

Butzin said the review is necessary, and should have a wide scope.

"Maddox may have corrupted everything he touched, and therefore it is appropriate to review everything he was involved in," said Butzin.

Ben Wilcox, the Research Director for Integrity Florida, supports the memo as well.

"They should go through those contracts and make sure there wasn't any undue influence gained by corrupt businesses," asid Wilcox.

Other City commissioners have different ideas.

"We don't want to do anything to interfere with the ongoing investigation," said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox in a phone call. "At the conclusion, we will know who all the parties are, and at that time we can take a look at how to proceed. If we give it time, then we won't have to guess about who the bad actors are."

"I am of the opinion that we need to wait until this whole process has been completed," said Commissioner Elaine Bryant. "If there is reason to actually go back and review, I think we should do it with our own deliberate investigation by our legal staff.

Butzin disagrees, saying time is of the essence in this situation.

"This investigation has taken over two years, and I don't think that we have another two years to clean up this mess," said Butzin.

However, the City has anticipated this issue before; back in January, the previous City Auditor, City Manager, and the City Attorney discussed the issue.

"Everyone agreed that the appropriate time to review said contracts when we have the full scope of what we are looking at, would be after the investigation," said Mayor John Dailey.

Mayor Dailey told WCTV he will be creating an agenda item for the September Commission meeting for a full briefing on how the City will move forward.

"The City of Tallahassee would not do anything that would hinder an investigation, and by moving forward with an audit, while the investigation is going on, could pose problems," said Mayor Dailey.