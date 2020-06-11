Governor: Florida schools expected to be at "full capacity" in the fall

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Governor DeSantis unveiled a plan Thursday to reopen on campus instruction at Florida public schools, saying the expectation is that schools will be at full capacity to start the new academic year.

He announced the plan at a news conference in Brevard County, calling it a roadmap for the return of on campus instruction.

The governor also said the state will use federal money provided through the stimulus package to try to close achievement gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Getting back on our feet in the school year I think is going to be very important for the well-being of kids, but I think it's important for a lot of parents who have been dealing with an awful lot," DeSantis said.

The August reopening at full capacity is part of a three step process, according to the governor's plan.

That includes opening up campuses for youth activities and summer camps this month and expanding campus capacities further in July.

Then, in August, the plan calls for opening campuses at full capacity for the traditional start of the academic year, in consultation with local health departments and while adhering to federal, state and local health guidelines.

"Florida can only hit its economic stride if schools are open," the plan states. "While there may be challenges regionally, Florida’s workforce and students with the greatest needs are counting on schools to fight to stay open," it reads.

“We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than to have that great teacher in front of that child,” said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at the news conference alongside the governor..

