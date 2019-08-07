Governor, Community celebrates Check-Mate Industries grand opening in Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville and Thomas County is celebrating a new industry moving it's headquarters from New York into an old Caterpillar building.

Check-Mate Industries is a leader in manufacturing firearm magazines.

In December, they promised 230 full-time jobs and more than $15 million in plant improvements.

Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined the community to celebrate as they officially opened their doors.

Inside the 168,000 square foot plant, machinery was decorated in bright lights for visitors.

The event was packed with excitement shared between the community, state, and Check-Mate Industries.

Since December, the company has made some major steps to move in.

Visitors viewed more than a million dollars worth of equipment brought into the formerly vacant plant.

Check-Mate says they've already hires 30 new members to their team. They also have a whole new level of executive management on site.

As far as building improvements, they say the inside and outside of the building has been repainted.

Check-Mate says they're in the process of adding more improvements and bringing in more equipment by the end of the year.