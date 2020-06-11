Governor DeSantis makes June 12 "Pulse Remembrance Day" in Florida

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation designating June 12 as "Pulse Remembrance Day." On the same day in 2016, a terrorist attack against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities was made at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

As part of the official day, the Governor has ordered all State flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the 49 people who lost their lives that night. DeSantis also recognizes the heroic acts of the people who risked their lives to save others and the quick action of law enforcement and first responders in the official statement.

All Florida residents are also asked to take a moment of silence at 9 a.m. on Friday.

