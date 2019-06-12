Governor DeSantis and First Lady lay flowers at Pulse nightclub

By: Associated Press

June 12, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife have laid flowers at the gay nightclub where 49 club-goers were massacred three years ago on "Latin night."

DeSantis and his wife, Casey, visited the now-shuttered Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Wednesday on the third anniversary of the worst attack on gay people in the U.S.

DeSantis' visit came several hours after he was criticized for issuing a proclamation marking the anniversary that initially made no mention of the gay or Hispanic communities.

DeSantis' office later issued a "corrected" proclamation that said Florida wouldn't tolerate hate toward the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.

When asked about the initial omission in Jacksonville, DeSantis said he wasn't initially involved with the proclamation but asked that it be fixed when the oversight was brought to his attention.

