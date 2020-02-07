Governor DeSantis announces end to Common Core education

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new standard in Florida education could take effect as soon as February 12.

The controversial "Common Core" will officially be replaced with the proposed "Florida Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking Standards". The B.E.S.T. Standards will cover English Language Arts and Mathematics standards for grades K-12.

Gov. DeSantis says of the new standards, "We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential."

This move will make Florida the first state with a ELA booklist for all grade levels. There will be a booklist with civics incorporated.

Richard Corcoran, the Commissioner of Education says Florida will be a state that "has dropped the crazy math." He also says, "Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

You can find full look at the new standards at www.fldoe.org/standardsreview

