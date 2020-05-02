Governor DeSantis discusses reopening plans with cosmetology owners

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Governor Ron DeSantis sat down with Orange County mayor, Jerry Demings, and cosmetology shop owners. the discussion was based on what precautionary steps should be taken to begin reopening barber shops and salons.

Owners of some of the shops most impacted by the shutdown expressed their concerns but also encouraged the next phase of re-openings. They say that sanitization is a secondary requirement in their industry. Many were already practicing health safety guidelines similar to those proposed by the coronavirus task force.

Some of the suggestions talked about in the meeting ranged from providing face masks to all clients who may not already own one, to working from an appointment only style service.

DeSantis says "It's not a matter of if but when" when it comes to reopening these parts of the economy.

