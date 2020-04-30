Governor DeSantis' plan lets restaurants partially reopen; some say they won't

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee businesses have mixed feelings about Phase One of Governor Ron DeSantis' post-coronavirus reopening plan.

Although restaurants are allowed to have limited seating inside, and socially distanced tables outside, some say they're not interested.

"For us, 25% is just not practical. And even if it was, we wouldn't open up," said Cabo's Island Grill and Bar owner Mike Ferrara.

Ferrara is concerned about keeping his employees and customers safe.

"We'd like to hear from the CDC, the health officials. We'd like to hear from the medical community and not the politicians," he said.

Jeri's Midtown Cafe is looking into opening its outside seating, but not inside.

"I'm gonna say we could probably do anywhere between six to eight tables. That's what I'm working on here today are measurements, the number of seats, so that I can leave the tables out here, but maybe put some red X's on the ones that we can't seat," said Jeri Madden.

Madden has had to furlough about half of her staff; she says 25% of inside seating isn't enough to make a difference, and doesn't want to take the risk.

"We all want to get back to work, we all want to hire our employees at full capacity. But even with 25%, I can't just yet," said Madden.

Gyms are not affected by Phase One of the re-open; one owner says she doesn't mind.

Alexis Gaston is the co-owner of Just Get Fit; she says she wasn't surprised that gyms weren't included in Phase One.

She says according to an earlier Executive Order by Governor DeSantis, her gym would be closed until May 8 anyway.

Gaston adds she has been able to get creative, moving all classes and training online. She's been pleasantly surprised by the positive outcome.

"Business has declined a little bit obviously because we're not in house. But doing the virtual, we've actually picked up clients from New York, Canada," said Gaston. "We like to think that we think outside of the box in order to keep our business moving, even though we have our door closed!"

Ferrara and Madden say curbside pickup and takeout will be part of their businesses for a long time to come; Ferrara says he's even looking into starting his own delivery service.