Governor Kemp tours storm damage in Adel

April 24, 2020

ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) -- Governor Brian Kemp toured storm damage in Adel Friday following a possible tornado touchdown Thursday afternoon. Kemp touched down at the Cook County Aiport at 12:30 p.m.

Cook County EMA director Johnny West pointed out the storm's path on a map, then the Adel Mayor Buddy Duke briefed him.

They say most of the power has been restored throughout the county. There were a few minor injuries and no fatalities. But a lot of debris and damage is left behind.

"We just saw a home on the way over here where the corner of the house had been taken off," Governor Kemp said. "You could see the side of a baby crib. There was actually a baby in that crib. And that child and that family actually survived. So I'm just thanking the good Lord for that. You know, that's what I've seen on the ground."

From here, state crews are documenting the damage then reaching out to FEMA for federal funding.

In the meantime, many private businesses and volunteer groups are out in the area lending a hand.

Adel law enforcement say they do not know how long the restoration process is going to take, but they say it took about two weeks to repair the city after a deadly tornado stormed through in January 2017.

