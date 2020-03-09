Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Monday to announce he has signed a bill declaring a state of emergency due to coronavirus. The goal of the state of emergency is to streamline the response to COVID-19 coronavirus cases and allow for more funding if the state needs it.

The total number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus for Florida now sits at 18, with 115 pending test results. DeSantis also mentioned the coronavirus death toll remains at two.

As of Monday afternoon, the governor announced more than 800 people are being monitored for coronavirus like symptoms.

