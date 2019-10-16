Governor appoints new superintendent for cash-strapped Madison Co. Schools

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) – Shirley Joseph will take over as Superintendent of Schools in Madison County.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Joseph Wednesday. She’s been interim superintendent since May.

Joseph has served in various roles in K-12 public education, including teacher, instructional coach, principal and district administrator, according to the governor’s office.

She replaces Karen Pickles, who resigned as superintendent in April, saying she no longer felt effective because of disagreements with the school board.

The school district is under financial pressure and has considered closing schools and laying off dozens of faculty to cut costs.

Pickles said board members were not listening to her cost-cutting proposals and were instead making decisions that are further eroding the district’s finances.

Madison County has five public schools, two public charter schools, one alternative school, and two DJJ facilities, with approximately 2675 students.

The district’s annual budget for 2017-18 was more than $19 million.

Joseph earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University and a master’s degree from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

