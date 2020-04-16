Governor sidelines head of DEO to fix unemployment

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Governor Ron DeSantis has pushed aside the man running the state’s unemployment office and put the man who orchestrated dozens of new servers for the office in charge.

Floridians have filed roughly 650,000 unemployment claims, but getting hard information from the Department of Economic Opportunity has been difficult, even for the governor.

“And I want to know, like every morning, I should have, know how many claims have been paid. Right now, its hard for me to even get those numbers, and that’s unacceptable,” said Governor DeSantis.

Because of that, the governor has now named Jonathan Satter to oversee unemployment operations.

“It is a gigantic challenge, but it is not overwhelming. And purposefully, we have designed this to be in bite size pieces,” said Satter.

Satter remains the head of the state’s technology and management agency.

In that role he was the architect of adding dozens of new cloud servers, which has helped speed up the filing of claims.

“We basically have assembled a swat team with one objective and that is how do we pay Floridians quicker, and so we are looking at everything,” said Satter.

The governor wants answers quickly.

“I’d like to be able to come out and say X number of claims went out yesterday, X number of checks are going to go out by five o’clock, or whatever,” said DeSantis.

Satter has decades of experience in real estate management.

He also chaired a hospital board with a $250 million budget.

He’s been in government just over a year.

“We’re hopeful. We think we’ve identified some problems. And we’ve identified some solutions. It will take us as little bit of time to get those implemented,” said Satter.

Satter believes unemployed Floridians will see big improvements by the middle of the week.

DEO Director Ken Lawson remains at the agency handling economic development initiatives, but the responsibility for improving unemployment is all Satter.

