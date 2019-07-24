Governor vows 'vigorous' scrutiny into guardianship program

By: Associated Press

July 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to vigorously scrutinize Florida's embattled guardianship program following revelations of potential wrongdoing by a professional guardian in the death of a 75-year-old ward.

Speaking during a press availability with reporters in Ocoee on Wednesday morning, DeSantis said state officials "will take whatever action we need" to address concerns about the guardianship program.

The director of the program resigned abruptly earlier this month. In her one-sentence resignation letter submitted July 12, Carol Berkowitz, the director of the Office of Public and Private Guardians, didn't explain her departure.

Questions about the program intensified after a 75-year-old man died in a hospital when medical staff was for barred from treating him because of a "do not resuscitate" order allegedly filed by his guardian without his family's consent.