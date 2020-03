By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee's Governor's Square Mall has announced it is altering its operation hours in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the mall's website, Governor's Square will operate between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day, except for Sunday, when the hours will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

