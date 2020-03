By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Governor's Square Mall in Tallahassee has announced they are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Governor's Square says Red Robin remains open for carry out while Dillard's inside of the mall will also remain open.

