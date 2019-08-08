Grad transfer Hornibrook learning playbook quickly, keeping QB competition lively for Blackman, Taggart

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As fall camp rolls along, sometimes the storylines can get a little old.

The team is optimistic. They're ready for the season. So on and so forth.

But for Florida State, especially at quarterback, the story is far from stale.

All indications are James Blackman will be the week one starter against Boise State, but there's no question he's feeling the heat of competition.

Graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook is impressing so far this fall. While the former Wisconsin Badger isn't as mobile as Blackman, he's got a strong arm and he's accurate.

On Wednesday, Willie Taggart said Blackman does have a stronger grip of the playbook, but Hornibrook is right on his tail in terms of being comfortable in his offense.

"Both of them are...I should say, James has a better understanding of the offense than Alex, but Alex has done a good job coming in and learning and executing the offense," Taggart said. "They're both in there, we move the ball. It's been good to see."