Grady Co. woman sentenced in 2019 fatal wreck

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

January 9, 2020

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -- The woman charged in a fatal wreck by driving 116 mph in January 2019 was sentenced in Cairo.

Anna McBride pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Thursday.

McBride got 15 years, with three of those to be served in prison, 12 years of probation and 500 hours of community service.

During her probationary period, she can not leave or drive in the state of Georgia, according to Joe Mullholland, Grady County district attorney.

Mulholland also said both parties involved in the wreck were not under the influence and no drugs were found in their systems.

Levi Knop died when the two vehicles crashed. Knop was a senior baseball player at Thomasville High School at the time.

