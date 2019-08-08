Grady County residents offended by posts being made by Sheriff on personal Facebook page

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A long time South Georgia Sheriff is catching heat from some residents, saying they're offended by posts Harry Young is making online.

The posts in question are being made on the Sheriff's personal Facebook page and many are highly partisan.

Many residents have sent screengrabs of the posts to WCTV and say it makes them upset and uncomfortable. The posts have been happening on the Sheriff's public feed for the last several months.

Sondra Queen is one of several residents upset with the Facebook profile of the Sheriff.

"Every citizen should want someone in position that can be fair across the board, regardless of their political affiliation," she said.

She and others have been sharing screenshots of his posts from this year; views against Democratic politicians and groups, others calling Democrats stupid.

The Sheriff is a Republican.

"That's what a lot of citizens are concerned about," Queen continued. "You're posting things like calling people anti-American because of their political views.

"You can not show that open with that kind of prejudice when you are to serve all citizens," Queen said.

WCTV has reached out to Sheriff Young repeatedly all day to seek his side of the story, but have not heard back.

The Sheriff is currently serving his fourth term. He said earlier this year he plans on running for another four-year term.