Grady County teacher under investigation

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 17, 2019

GRADY CO., Ga. (WCTV) -- A Grady County School District teacher is under investigation.

The district's superintendent confirmed on Tuesday it has more than one investigation into one of its teachers.

Without releasing what happened, who the teacher is or the current status of their job, he says the district conducted an internal investigation that started last week and ended Monday.

The superintendent says they aren't releasing any details, due to another agency's involvement: Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services.

A DFCS spokesperson couldn't confirm or deny involvement, and suggested WCTV reach out to law enforcement.

However, the school's police chief says they aren't investigating a teacher.

We also reached out to Grady County Sheriff's Office. They tell us they haven't been notified of any investigation involving a local school teacher.

