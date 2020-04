By: WALB News 10

April 14, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- The first COVID-19 death for Grady County happened Monday night, according to the Grady County Coroner’s Office.

The woman, 57, died at Archbold.

The coroner’s office said it’s not known if she had any underlying health issues.

The woman had been hospitalized since April 7.