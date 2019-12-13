Grand jury clears Leon Co. sergeant in fatal shooting of suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A grand jury has cleared a Leon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant for shooting and killing a suspect in September, calling his actions “appropriate” and “heroic.”

Sergeant Fred Smelt shot and killed 44-year old Gabriel Rouse on September 18 at his home on Little John Road after a six hour standoff.

“Law enforcement officers in this case were attempting a lawful arrest of Gabriel Rouse who was in the process of committing multiple felonies,” the grand jury says in its conclusion.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived on scene to arrest Rouse that morning after a domestic dispute. Deputies say the suspect barricaded himself in his mobile home, firing dozens of shots over the course of six hours.

“The deputies and officers… were put in mortal danger,” the report goes on to say. “This was not a question of whether they were going to be shot, but rather when Rouse’s repeated gunfire would tragically strike a first responder or another innocent bystander.”

The sheriff’s office SWAT team entered the home and returned fire at about 2:30 p.m. Rouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

