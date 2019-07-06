Grand jury indictment sought for ex-assistant principal

39-year-old Ernest Roberts at his first appearance in front of a judge following his arrest on murder charges. (source:CBS4)
Posted:

By: Associated Press
July 6, 2019

MIAMI (AP) - Prosecutors in Miami plan to seek a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder in the case of a former assistant principal accused of killing a teacher.

Ernest Roberts entered a not guilty plea Friday during a first appearance hearing.

He's currently charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kameela Russell, who was reported missing May 15 after failing to pick up her daughter from relatives.

Her body was found days later in a nearby canal.

Lawyer Rod Vereen told the Miami Herald that "there shouldn't be a rush to judgment," adding that his client is being "tried in the court of public opinion."

Court records show that 39-year-old Roberts and Russell were longtime friends.

Detectives say her blood was found on a box inside his bedroom.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus