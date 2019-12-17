Grant to the Tallahassee Animal Shelter improves the lives of dogs, getting them out of their kennels

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A grant for the Tallahassee Animal Shelter is focused on improving the lives of shelter dogs, creating a new Canine Companion Specialist Program.

The pilot program is funded for at least six months; the grant is $18,000 total, with $9,000 used in the first six months.

Money from the grant will be used to hire part-time staff for out-of-kennel enrichment.

Out-of-kennel enrichment can include anything from playing fetch, cuddling in the lobby, or going on a long walk; anything that gets dogs up and about and interacting with people.

"Oftentimes we focus a lot on rehoming the dogs but we also need to specialize in the enrichment they receive in our shelter," said Erika Leckington, the Director at Tallahassee Animal Services.

"Rather than just being in the kennel all the time, which makes them tired and a little anxious, and this is just a win-win. It helps support the volunteers get the dogs out of their kennel, and again it just makes them happier," said Kate MacFall, the Vice President of the Animal Shelter Foundation. "It improves their quality of life, helps decrease their anxiety, and helps make them more adoptable!"

Leckington said most of the adoptable dogs at the shelter are strays, and staff does not always have much information about how they behave.

"A position like this would allow us to gain more information, how the dog is on leash, how the dog is out and about on field trips and those sorts of things, so we can better plan the right home for that dog to go into," said Leckington.

More time with the animals means a happier dog, and the best fit for a forever home.

"If we know them, we know their little qualities, what they love, and their funny little quirks, it helps us match them with the appropriate adopter, and that's a win-win!" said MacFall.

Improving the lives of animals is also a focus of the Florida legislature; Kate MacFall said Humane Lobby Day is January 28, during which animal advocates come together to support humane legislation.