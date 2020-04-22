Gray steps down as head coach of Lincoln Trojans

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Quinn Gray has stepped down as head coach of the Lincoln High School football team, he confirmed to WCTV on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Gray, a former Florida A&M quarterback, is leaving Lincoln to take a collegiate coaching opportunity.

He led the Trojans to a 8-4 record in 2019, falling to Edgewater in the second round of the playoffs and went 27-21 in four years at LHS.

WCTV has reached out to Gray for comment but have not heard back.

This is a developing story.