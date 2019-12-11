Greta Thunberg is Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

Young environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

“For decades, researchers and activists have struggled to get world leaders to take the climate threat seriously. But this year, an unlikely teenager somehow got the world’s attention,” Time said of Thunberg.

The Swedish teen this year traveled across the Atlantic Ocean on an environmentally friendly watercraft to make an address to world leaders at the United Nations in New York.

The 16-year-old began her climate action by camping out in front of Swedish Parliament in August 2018. This year, she’s taken her cause across the globe.

Other finalists for Person of the Year include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, The Hong Kong Protesters and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint spurred the impeachment inquiry.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.