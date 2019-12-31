Greater Valdosta United Way hosts New Year's Eve event

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Greater Valdosta United Way is ringing in 2020 by giving back to those in need.

The 'Roaring 20's' are coming back to life Tuesday at The Patterson in downtown Valdosta as the organization hosts its first New Year's Eve event.

Organizers and staff are helping to raise money for non-profits and organizations all across South Georgia.

Executive Director Michael Smith is hoping by celebrating the new decade, they will also celebrate a new era of the United Way, bringing new life to an organization established in the community for 65 years.

"Locally not a lot of people know as much about the United Way, especially younger generations. So we're trying to get the message out, and it's about neighbors helping neighbors and just making fundraising fun," Smith said. "We make sure that the donors money that they give to us is being used for the programs and assistance they want it to. But our agencies help the homeless, the abused, the neglected, the disabled, the elderly and veterans."

Throughout the New Year's Eve event, Greater Valdosta United Way is also hosting a text to donate campaign for a 'Kings and Queens' competition. Winners of that competition will represent the organization throughout the year and help to raise money for the agencies. Staff said they have already raised more than $20,000 for the annual fundraising campaign, which kicked off during the August Day of Caring.

Nearly 70 percent of the organizations $750,000 goal has already been raised.

Tickets are still available for the New Year's Eve event.

