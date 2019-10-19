Greek Food Festival not affected by Tropical Storm Nestor

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- One of the only events that was not canceled this weekend due to Tropical Storm Nestor was the Greek Food Festival at the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church.

Quite a few families in Tallahassee visited the annual festival on Saturday; attendees of all ages were there.

Rhiannon Haver said her favorite food was the Greek fries.

"They taste like pizza goldfish!" she said.

Event organizers say the weather has not hurt attendance; Nestor was more of a nuisance than a danger for them.

"Other than the rain, it's really great," said Vicky Gavalas, the co-chair of the pastry booth.

Galavas and others shared their festival highlights.

"I love the the music and the culture," said Stamie Joanos. "And the food of course!

William Scott was a gyro cook for the day; he said he was excited to eat pastries.

Nicholas Hill was another volunteer at the Pepsi truck, handing out water and soda.

"My favorite is either the gyros or the baklava," said Hill. "I like the baklava a lot!"

Hill has helped out his Church for the last eight years.

"It feels good, like you're doing something for your community, and all the people here are super nice. I like seeing all the people come."

Other volunteers were also feeling the love.

"We're just thankful that we have the support from the community," said Joanos.

The festival ends at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

