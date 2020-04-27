Gretna Police investigating Sunday evening shooting near Earnest O' Barkley Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gretna Police Department says they are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday night near the 200 block of Earnest O' Barkley Street.

Police say around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting scene where a man began to fire several shots at another man standing near a vehicle.

Authorities say, during the incident, the vehicle the victim was in was struck several times, along with two homes along Earnest O' Barkley Street.

GPD says no one was injured.

Authorities describe the suspect as a young black man, wearing a light-colored ski mask, a black t-shirt with a red and white monogram on it with black shorts and black tennis shoes. Officials say video footage of the incident shows two unknown black men walking with the suspect moments before the shooting, and leaving the scene with the suspect in what witnesses says was a light-colored, full size truck.

The Gretna Police Department is requesting any information that may lead to the identification of the suspects. Please contact the Gretna Police Department at (850) 509-4184 or you can remain anonymous and contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477) or bbcsi.org.