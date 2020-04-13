Grieving during a pandemic: Grief experts weigh in

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Comforting those at the end of their life is nothing new for the staff at Big Bend Hospice, but they are still having to get creative in adjusting to a new normal.

In the age of COVID-19, sick loved ones can seem farther away than ever.

"Being separated from someone that you care about and not knowing what kind of care they're getting in," said Pam Mezzina, the Employee Health and Wellness Coordinator at Big Bend Hospice. "[It's a tough] environment that is very uncertain for all of us."

Visitor restrictions have made the most intimate, personal moments at the end nearly impossible.

"They have come into this equation already grieving," Mezzina said. "We've tried to keep them as accessible as possible by using some video, by allowing as much access as we're able to safely."

Sadly, many are transitioning from caregivers to mourners. Becky Barch is no stranger to losing a loved one.

"Grieving is hard work," she said. "Hopefully they'll be able to find the support they need."

Barch lost her son in a car accident in 2004. For the last 12 years, she's been the head of the Tallahassee Compassionate Friends Chapter. IT's an international support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild, or sibling.

"It brings on just huge amounts of grief," she said. "It tears you apart. You become depressed, unattached to the people around you."

The group should have met at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Monday night as part of their monthly schedule. But like everything else, the safe space was forced online to a video chat.

"One of the things we will definitely miss is to hug one another, but this is the next best thing we can do," Barch said.

Barch said those in the group can relate to how isolated we all feel these days, as many people self-isolate in the days following the loss of a loved one. They all agreed the newly bereaved can feel overwhelmed, especially at a time when anxiety runs high.

"Your grief is unique and you will grieve on your own time table," she said. "Don't let anybody else set your time table for you."