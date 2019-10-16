Grieving family behind petition following fatal wreck at Brinson intersection

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Days after losing a loved one on a busy highway in Brinson, the grieving family is taking action to change a dangerous intersection.

"You think you have it, but then there's something that comes over the hill," said Ginger Hoskins.

She says those are the racing thoughts every time someone stopped on Highway 310 tries to cross the four lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 84.

Flashing yellow caution signs on both sides of the intersection are meant to warn drivers to slow down. Georgia's Department of Transportation says they installed the flashers back in 2016.

"They don't slow up. It might as well not even be there."

It's a sad reality for Hoskins' family after losing her aunt, Christina McMillan, last week.

The 41-year-old mother and grandmother was struck by a semi truck, while trying to cross Highway 84 on October 7.

McMillan's conditions were so bad, the family decided to take her off life support by the next day.

Hoskins says days later, Christina's niece, Cassie Roland, started a petition for a red light at the intersection.

"Before they took her off life support, she told her aunt Christina she was going to do everything in her power to get a red light put there for her."

She says it only took days for the online petition to rack up nearly 800 signatures.

Some of the comments posted with signatures stated they shared a similar loss at the same intersection.

"It's different when it's not your loss, but people are hurting. There are three kids hurting really, really bad right now."

Hoskins says her niece plans to send the signatures to local and state officials to help find a solution.

Roland hopes it leads to a stop light or other traffic calming device to help prevent more wrecks from happening.

GDOT says reports submitted by law enforcement via the Georgia Electronic Accident Reporting System show more than a dozen wrecks at the intersection in the last five years.

They say the intersection is already on the list of places to conduct a traffic study. However, there's no set timeline of when it will take place.

GDOT says a study is required first then judged using these determing factors. With the results, they decide what traffic signal or calming device best fits the area's needs.

