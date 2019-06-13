Griffin Chapel Church provides free lunch for kids during summer

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

June 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Summertime can be the toughest period for many children when it comes to hunger.

Many kids no longer have the two meals provided during school.

Thankfully, thee are churches and programs stepping in to help.

Griffin Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Tallahassee has started it's Summer Break Spot.

Kids of all ages can come every weekday and eat lunch free.

Sub sandwiches, chips, yogurt, and milk.

The menu changes daily, but the gratitude doesn't.

"It's just a God-sent." said, L. Yvonne Whitehead, a Tallahassee resident.

She brings five of her grandchildren to Griffin Chapel for the summer feeding program. She says with her daughter having eight total kids in the household, these free daily meals go a long way.

"If you don't have coupons, which we use those often, and sometimes you just don't have the money. You can't go and buy something for one child and not the other. So, that can really add up."

Whitehead appreciates the program so much, she gives back by volunteering.

She helps organize lunches for kids like 13-year-old Tyshun Jackson.

"It feels good because my mom doesn't have to cook. My brother or my sister don't have to cook, or I don't have to cook." Tyshun said.

The Second Harvest says programs like this are very important.

Administrators say the latest numbers from Feeding America, show one in five children in Leon County don't have enough food to eat.

"It's nice because if you think about it, some people don't have food to eat during the summer. The only times some kids get to eat is when they go to school. It's good for churches like this to have free food for kids to come eat for free." Said, Wayne Maxwell, 15.

Wayne Maxwell came to the church Thursday with his six and five year old siblings to have lunch.

Summer break feeding program is Monday through Friday from noon to 2 here at Griffin Chapel P.B. Church. It's located at 1600 Richmond Street.

The program ends August 9th.

All kids are welcome. They do not have to register or sign in.