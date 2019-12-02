Griffin Middle School holds assembly on gun violence

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Recent gun violence has plagued the Capital City, with much of it involving teenagers.

School and community leaders at Griffin Middle School are hoping to put a stop to that. The school put on an assembly Monday morning focusing on gun violence awareness.

Leaders said their goal was to have serious conversations with the students, hoping to make a difference for when they go out into the community.

The assembly held inside the school's gymnasium was specifically geared towards the male students at Griffin.

Several guests spoke to them about staying away from guns and making positive life decisions.

The community members shared their personal stories, including one Tallahassee man who served a prison sentence and turned his life around.

A mother whose son was shot in 2018 also spoke at the assembly.

Assistant state attorney Eric Trombley and Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons also spoke to the students. Administrators say they hope the students will spread this message to other schools in the Tallahassee area.

The girls attended a separate assembly at the same time. Speakers there told them about human and sex trafficking awareness.

