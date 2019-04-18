Ground breaks on new Hahira development

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Hahira homeowners are getting ready to welcome new neighbors as crews break ground on the McNeal Estates.

The McNeal Estates Family Legacy Project is turning a family farm into dozens of family homes. The development is going up just on the north side of town on Highway 41.

The City of Hahira approved the rezoning and annexation of the property last fall. This is the first major development in Hahira in more than a decade, and many homeowners are welcoming the growth.

The development is broken in to three phases. The first phase includes building infrastructure like roads and sidewalks, as well as landscaping and preparing about 50 lots.

Ultimately McNeal Estates will have 150 lots of single family homes.

City officials have called Hahira one of the fastest growing communities in South Georgia, and many homeowners said they're excited to see that growth continue, hoping the new development brings a boost to local businesses.

Developer Chris Connell grew up in Hahira, and said he recognizes the city's need for housing.

"That need grew over time. I've been managing this farm for over a decade, and in that time Hahira has grown in its popularity. The school zones here are fantastic, and so the demand here during that period grow," Connell said. "It's going to bring additional tax revenue, going to bring good neighbors and help Hahira grow."

Connell said as the work continues, developers plan to use local builders, contractors and products.

Developers hope to have phase one completed in about six months. The ultimate goal is to have the whole project ready for residents in about three years.