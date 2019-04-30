Groundbreaking held for Capital Regional's new Lake Jackson ER

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- New resources are coming to northwest Tallahassee with Capital Regional Medical Center officially breaking ground this morning on their new Lake Jackson Emergency Room location.

The project will be a $13 million investment.

It features twelve emergency room beds, 40 full-time healthcare professionals and a full service lab, trauma, and x-ray room.

Representatives from the hospital say this is a major need in the community.

Alan Keesee, CEO of Capital Regional, says, "This ER has been planned since 2015 and we're excited to see it come to life. We have a big 6-acre site here off of North Monroe off of I-10 and we're going to bring 24/7 emergency care to the residents up here in this great community."

The project will also bring 80 new jobs to the area. It is expected to be completed in 2020.

