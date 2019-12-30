Group protests Revell selection for new TPD chief

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A group of community activists are opposing the naming of Lawrence Revell as Tallahassee's new Police Chief.

Last Thursday, the city announced Revell would start the job on January 4, 2020.

Monday, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee held a protest in front of city hall.

Members pointed to Revell's 1996 killing of suspect George Williams in the line of duty.

Revell was cleared in the case by a grand jury.

However, the group says Revell should be held accountable for the shooting.

Community Activist Lakey Love says appointing Revell as top cop furthers systematic racism within the department.

"Personally, I don't think he's changed. But politically, it sends a message to the black community and the white community that they just don't care; that black lives still don't matter," she said.

A man attending the press conference yelled out to the group, "It was a terrible ordeal. I think it's hypocritical that y'all are judging one officer and the whole department for one incident."

The group urged the city to remove Revell from his position. They suggested upholding the contract to Antonio Gilliam, or starting the search for a new police chief over again.

They also want City Manager Reese Goad to resign.

"Let's give the family of George Williams support and peace," one of the activists said.

The group is asking that the case be re-opened and allow new evidence and testimony to be included.

