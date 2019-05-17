Grumpy Cat has died

Odds are, you’ve seen this puss on a card or calendar.

Grumpy Cat, the iconic cranky-looking feline, died Tuesday, according to the cat’s official Twitter account. She was 7 years old.

The death of the cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, was blamed on complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

“She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabitha,” the owners said.

The cat became an internet sensation in 2012 after a Reddit post, according to the official website.

She made appearances to events such as South by Southwest and had an extensive line of merchandise in her honor.

“We aren’t exactly sure about Grumpy Cat’s breed, but she looks nothing like her mother or father," the cat’s owners said.

Her size and famous face is “likely due to feline dwarfism and her rear end wobbles a bit when she walks due to this; otherwise she is a perfect little kitty!”

