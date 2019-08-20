Gulf County deputies searching for fatal shooting suspect

By: Jarell Baker | WJHG News

August 19, 2019

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — Gulf County Deputies are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday morning.

They say Stephen Smith, 25, of LaGrange, Georgia shot Daniel Upton, 30, of Lakeland at a home on Sea Pines Lane around 10 a.m.

Upton was taken to a Panama City hospital where he died.

Smith is described as 5'10" weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Smith is currently wanted for fleeing a work-release program in Georgia where he was serving a sentence for robbery.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115, or you may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.

