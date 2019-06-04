Gulf Power proposes alternate route for transmission line project, appeasing Tram Road residents

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After protests from residents living on Leon County's Tram Road, Gulf Power's North Florida Resiliency Connection project may take another route.

Residents protested the large power lines, taking their concerns to City and County commissioners.

Those local leaders worked with Gulf Power to find a solution that would benefit everyone; the issue is on the agenda for the June 5th City Commission meeting.

City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson called the solution a "win-win."

Gulf Power is hosting a community open house on Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the North Florida Fairgrounds, Building 2.

"It's an agreement that brings a recommendation for an alternate route that uses a current gas utility easement," said Commissioner Richardson. "We will still have the opportunity to collocate with the city of Tallahassee."

The new route runs south of Tram Road along the Florida Gas Line right of way.

The City of Tallahassee will benefit from collocating its lines onto the new Gulf Power poles, which are much less likely to be knocked over during a natural disaster.

"Hurricanes don't wait, so we want to get these lines built," said Gulf Power spokesperson Gordon Paulus, explaining that the proposed lines can withstand winds of up to 130 mph.

"They have come to the table and worked with us to address the concerns we had at our last meeting," said Commissioner Richardson. "This allows us to harden that infrastructure; these would be 90 foot concrete poles that would be buried 17 feet into the ground."

Leon County residents living on Tram Road were concerned about property values, neighborhood aesthetic and the environmental impact when presented with the first route.

"To put power poles twenty feet into the ground here is a recipe for disaster," said Dr. Donald Axelrad. "To have a power pole outside your house would reduce the value, we're told 38%."

A report from the Florida Natural Areas Inventory detailed possible impacts of the project on rare species in the area, and the Wakulla Springs Alliance also got involved, writing a letter to City and County commissioners about the project.

Gulf Power worked with the City of Tallahassee to develop a new route, alleviating many of the issues.

The company cites economic benefits for Leon County and Jefferson County while construction is underway, with construction workers staying at local hotels and eating at local restaurants, but also more far-reaching benefits.

"It will be almost a million dollars a year in property tax revenue, and that'll be every year for the next 30 years," said Paulus.

The City of Tallahassee could also see long-range advantages thanks to the project.

"I think the City wants to get to 100% renewable eventually, and then we can help out, that will be able to connect with their solar," said Paulus.

Tram Road resident Dr. Axelrad, relieved about his property and neighborhood.

"I hope it happens. That route would affect far fewer people," said Dr. Axelrad. "However, we do have to remember our neighbors in Jefferson County and watch out for them."

After receiving the necessary permits, Gulf Power hopes to begin construction in 2020. The building process is expected to take about six months, with the lines in operation by 2021.

