Drugs, dozens of guns seized from Decatur County home

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Five suspects are in custody after drugs and dozens of guns were found at a home in Decatur County.

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began after deputies received a tip that drugs were being sold and kept at the Attapulgus residence.

Deputies served a search warrant Wednesday at the home on Faceville Attapulgus Road.

The search resulted in the seizure of 33 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Five suspects were taken into custody.

The sheriff's office is now in the process of determining if any of the firearms were stolen.