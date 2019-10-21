Gwen Graham "doesn't know" if she will run again

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was a packed house at the Democratic Club of North Florida in Tallahassee Monday night. More than 75 people showed up to hear former Florida Gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham speak.

The meeting was held roughly three weeks after she was asked to step down from the hurricane relief non-profit 'Rebuild 850.' Founder Ron Sachs told WCTV at the time that he felt Graham's politically charged tweets compromised the mission of the non-partisan volunteer organization.

The former Congresswoman and daughter of Florida's 38th Governor Bob Graham was very candid during the conversation, calling it 'Gwen unplugged.' Graham was openly critical of President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron Desantis and her departure from Rebuild 850.

However, her message focused mostly on the state of the Democratic party in Florida, which she stated "is in trouble" unless party-members get out and vote and learn to work with those who have differing ideas.

"Our democracy is also founded on a two party system-three party system where you can talk to one another, even if you disagree with one another," Graham said. "We're loosing that ability."

As for her future, Graham said she has plenty to keep her busy. She is on the board or working with at least four organizations and just because she is not running for office now, it does not mean she will not in the future.

"I don't know if I will run for office," she said.

For now, Graham said she is focused on her husband, her kids and her pets.