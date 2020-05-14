Gym owners, members hoping to be given okay by governor

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's a lot of anticipation regarding Governor Ron DeSantis' press conference on Friday, and some are hoping to hear that gyms will be reopened.

If you go to different gyms across Tallahassee, you'll noticed locked doors and signs indicating indefinite closures.

But, after the governor spoke on Thursday, gym owners believe they may be able to take those signs down and open with some restrictions.

"Of course, as a locally owned small business, it's been a bit of a struggle for all of our employees as of late and, I think, even the members," said Cameron Covington of Momentum Fitness. "We're really looking forward to get them back into the gym and back working out."

Momentum says they're mandating all employees to wear masks when they come back to work and encourage customers to do the same.

Thursday afternoon, one of the owners and trainers were inside the studio, scrubbing floors and preparing for a potential announcement.

They say as long as they exceed their cleaning mandate and get the state's approval, their doors will be open.

