By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State soccer team opened up their title defense in 2019 with a 2-0 win over TCU.

The Noles got goals from Heather Payne in the 18th minute and Deyna Castellanos in the 58th minute.

Watch the video player above for highlights of the game.