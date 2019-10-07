Habanas Boardwalk back open after car crashes into restaurant

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – On Monday morning, the Cuban restaurant Habana's Boardwalk was boarded up and ready for business as usual.

But just two days before, the Cuban Mom and Pop Shop had an unexpected guest; a car that rammed into the side wall of the building.

The store remained open on Saturday for the rest of the regular business hours, but worked to clean, organize, and get ready for customers on Monday.

Thankfully no one was injured but the accident brought in many loyal customers who wanted to check in on their favorite Cuban spot.

The crowds were large and continuous throughout the day. The owner, Erick Urra, shares he never thought this would happen, but he is just glad to be back open and serving others, "We always thought that having so many windows and glass there was a chance of one getting busted by something. Not a whole car inside the restaurant."

The shock was substantial for the 11-year owner. He was not at the restaurant at the time of the crash, but he arrived to quite the scene.

Broken walls, windows, damaged floors with tire skid marks and broken tables and chairs.

But all of the damages did not faze him. Instead, it made him motivated, "We worked hard Saturday so we are ready to go."

And they were Monday morning, catering to their dozens of customers walking through the front door. Those eating their Cuban bites, were worried for their beloved restaurant.

Liezel Dobbins, and her family come here frequently, "Yea that was unfortunate but the good thing about it no one got hurt, that's the biggest thing."

Since the store opened in Tallahassee back in 2008, Rachel Busby-Drewek has been coming here ever since, "We were a little worried we would not be able to come back, we did not see how much damage it was till we saw the pictures so. We saw the pictures and go there Monday and see how we check on them."

Daniel Boatwright is also a regular, and just naturally he had to see it for himself, "Of course I was concerned about the restaurant and the people make sure everything is okay but once I heard that there were no injuries and the restaurant was open again I had to come back."

And with each filled table, the community, is helping their fellow mom ad pop get back on their feet. Gaby Arisso, made the drive just to give her favorite waiters and chefs a hug, "It needs to be all of us to step up and say we want to help out we want our community to keep going and this is how we do it."

The restaurant at the moment is reviewing their estimates and damages. They continue to operate business as usual, and that is why Dobbins is not worried, "I'm pretty sure they are going to be doing great as usual so I a pretty confident they are going to be just fine."

