Habitat for Humanity provides new home to Tallahassee family

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – In Tallahassee, Habitat for Humanity introduced Ms. Tarlisha Montgomery to her new brand new digs.

The home owner spent Thursday evening showing off her three bedroom, two bath house to her friends and loved ones.

The house was built by children from Rickards High School Habitat Chapter, as well as college students from the FAMU and FSU Habitat Chapter.

Over the course of almost 18 months, those students volunteering their Saturdays to help turn this empty lot, into the home of Ms. Montgomery's dreams.

Thursday evening, Tarlisha, mentions she is happy to finally have a home that she and her children, Courtnei and Corey. can be proud of.

It's a blessing that Montgomery shares she's so thrilled to finally share with others.

Tarlisha, as she turns to look at her humble abode, said, "And here it is, here's my home, I started when it was just a piece of land and then a foundation, all the way up until my home, and it's beautiful," with tearful eyes she expresses, "I couldn't have asked for anything more. It's my dream home my forever home."

Tarlisha wants those that volunteered like the youth, as well as Habitat for Humanity, to know she appreciates all of their hard work and support.

Without them, she says, she would not have been able to do what she always wanted-call a house a home.